Shooting Near H.S. Graduation Ceremony in Virginia Leaves Two Dead, 13 Injured - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Two people are dead, thirteen are injured, and one person is in custody after a reported shooting at Altria Theater in Richmond, Virginia that took place during Huguenot High School's graduation ceremony, local 8News reported, citing sources.

There was a reported shooting at the Altria Theater located at Laurel Street and Franklin Street around 5:00 p.m. local time, Richmond school board member Jonathan Young said, according to the report.

This came an hour after Huguenot High School had a graduation scheduled at the Altria.

Police and Swat units are on scene, but police are now reporting there is no immediate threat to the public, the report added.