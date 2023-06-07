Shooting Near H.S. Graduation Ceremony In Virginia Leaves Two Dead, 13 Injured - Reports
Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2023 | 04:50 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Two people are dead, thirteen are injured, and one person is in custody after a reported shooting at Altria Theater in Richmond, Virginia that took place during Huguenot High School's graduation ceremony, local 8News reported, citing sources.
There was a reported shooting at the Altria Theater located at Laurel Street and Franklin Street around 5:00 p.m. local time, Richmond school board member Jonathan Young said, according to the report.
This came an hour after Huguenot High School had a graduation scheduled at the Altria.
Police and Swat units are on scene, but police are now reporting there is no immediate threat to the public, the report added.