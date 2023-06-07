UrduPoint.com

Shooting Near H.S. Graduation Ceremony In Virginia Leaves Two Dead, 13 Injured - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2023 | 04:50 AM

Shooting Near H.S. Graduation Ceremony in Virginia Leaves Two Dead, 13 Injured - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Two people are dead, thirteen are injured, and one person is in custody after a reported shooting at Altria Theater in Richmond, Virginia that took place during Huguenot High School's graduation ceremony, local 8News reported, citing sources.

There was a reported shooting at the Altria Theater located at Laurel Street and Franklin Street around 5:00 p.m. local time, Richmond school board member Jonathan Young said, according to the report.

This came an hour after Huguenot High School had a graduation scheduled at the Altria.

Police and Swat units are on scene, but police are now reporting there is no immediate threat to the public, the report added.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Swat Young Richmond Laurel Virginia P

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Ministry of Education&# ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Ministry of Education&#039;s Scholarship Programme gr ..

5 hours ago
 Manchester City Beats Real Madrid in Brand Value - ..

Manchester City Beats Real Madrid in Brand Value - Consultancy

5 hours ago
 Papal Envoy Concludes Peace Mission to Ukraine - V ..

Papal Envoy Concludes Peace Mission to Ukraine - Vatican

5 hours ago
 Prince Harry laments 'press invasion' in historic ..

Prince Harry laments 'press invasion' in historic court appearance

5 hours ago
 Early completion of under-construction dams impera ..

Early completion of under-construction dams imperative: Minister for Water Resou ..

5 hours ago
 Planning Ministry launches 5Es framework to turnar ..

Planning Ministry launches 5Es framework to turnaround Pakistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.