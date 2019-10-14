UrduPoint.com
Simonyan Comments On Trump Quoting Radio Sputnik Host Kiriakou

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 08:37 PM

Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan has commented on US President Donald Trump quoting Radio Sputnik host John Kiriakou's opinion on a recent whistleblowing scandal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan has commented on US President Donald Trump quoting Radio Sputnik host John Kiriakou's opinion on a recent whistleblowing scandal.

Last week, Trump tweeted a statement that Kiriakou � a former CIA officer, who served time in prison over whistleblowing � made as a guest on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Wednesday.

The Radio Sputnik host questioned whether the person who sounded the alarm on the president's call with the Ukrainian leader, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, could be called a whistleblower.

"Nobody watches us, listens to us or reads us. Except Donald Trump," Simonyan said ironically on Twitter.

The alert on Trump-Zelenskyy call has prompted an impeachment inquiry into Trump in the Congress over the suspicion that the US president may have pressed Zelenskyy into investigating a son of Joe Biden, a 2020 presidential hopeful and former vice president.

