Open Menu

Singapore Leads Way As Asia Tops World Education Class

Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2023 | 07:57 PM

Singapore leads way as Asia tops world education class

Asian countries led by Singapore dominated the top spots in a keenly watched survey of education capabilities published Tuesday, while levels in Europe slipped at a record pace -- and not just because of Covid

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Asian countries led by Singapore dominated the top spots in a keenly watched survey of education capabilities published Tuesday, while levels in Europe slipped at a record pace -- and not just because of Covid.

However, the report also showed that students in top performing countries were not necessarily happier.

The PISA survey is carried out every three years by the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) to assess the ability of 15-year-olds to meet real-life challenges.

"The Pisa 2022 results show a fall in student performance that is unprecedented in Pisa's history," OECD education analyst Irene Hu told reporters.

Singapore took the top ranking in the latest assessment, which was carried out in 2022 and involved 690,000 students in 81 participating countries and economies.

The southeast Asian island city-state scored highest in all three of the survey's areas: mathematics, reading and science.

"These results suggest that, on average, Singaporean students are the equivalent of almost three to five years of schooling ahead of their peers," the report said.

Five other Asian education systems -- in Macau, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea -- came next in mathematics, and also scored near the top in reading and science.

But while Asia did well, other parts of the world declined, sparking an overall "unprecedented drop in performance", the report said.

Germany, Iceland, the Netherlands, Norway and Poland, for example, all saw notably lower achievements in mathematics, it said.

Related Topics

World Education Europe Norway Student Germany Hong Kong Pisa Macau Singapore Reading Iceland Poland Japan South Korea Netherlands All Top Asia Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Samina Zehri condemns incident of terrorism in Chi ..

Samina Zehri condemns incident of terrorism in Chillas

2 minutes ago
 Bilawal felicitates Pakistani women cricket team o ..

Bilawal felicitates Pakistani women cricket team on winning T20 series

2 minutes ago
 Gaza reaching 'humanity's darkest hour': WHO

Gaza reaching 'humanity's darkest hour': WHO

2 minutes ago
 Zaka Ashraf lauds women team over T20Is series win ..

Zaka Ashraf lauds women team over T20Is series win against New Zealand

5 minutes ago
 Shehbaz meets PML-M Balochistan president

Shehbaz meets PML-M Balochistan president

6 minutes ago
 Free legal aid offered to transgender community in ..

Free legal aid offered to transgender community in fight against violence, haras ..

6 minutes ago
Two-day conference on women’s voices for better ..

Two-day conference on women’s voices for better world concluded

5 minutes ago
 Shehbaz condemns Peshawar blast

Shehbaz condemns Peshawar blast

18 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs to carry out Survey of land, ..

Commissioner directs to carry out Survey of land, encroachments on Badin Stop

18 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi sets up a committee to look into aff ..

Mayor Karachi sets up a committee to look into affairs of Spencer Eye Hospital

18 minutes ago
 Secretary emphasizes collaborative approach for li ..

Secretary emphasizes collaborative approach for livestock, fisheries development

18 minutes ago
 KP CS condemns Peshawar blast

KP CS condemns Peshawar blast

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World