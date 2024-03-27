Open Menu

Singapore Sends Investigtors To Assist Bridge Collapse In Baltimore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Singapore sends investigtors to assist bridge collapse in Baltimore

SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Officers from Singapore's Transport Safety Investigation Bureau and Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) have started traveling to Baltimore in the United States to support the investigation into a vessel-bridge collision incident, according to the latest statement from the MPA.

A Singapore-flagged container vessel collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore and the bridge collapsed.

The ship management company, Synergy Marine Pte Ltd, reported that the vessel lost propulsion before the incident. As a result, it failed to maintain the desired heading and collided with the bridge, said the statement.

The vessel was reported to have dropped its anchors as part of the emergency procedures prior to its impact with the bridge. The vessel was under pilotage at the time of the incident, the MPA added.

