UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sirens Wail As Israel Mourns 6 Million Victims Of Holocaust

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 04:00 PM

Sirens Wail as Israel Mourns 6 Million Victims of Holocaust

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Sirens sound in Israel on Thursday as the nation honors the memory of around 6 million Jews killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Yom HaShoah, or Holocaust Remembrance Day, takes place in Israel on the 27th day of the month of Nisan ” the start of the spring season according to the Jewish Calendar ” on the anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, the 1943 act of Jewish resistance in the Warsaw ghetto in German-occupied Poland during World War II.

This year, it lasts from late Wednesday until the night of Thursday.

Public life across Israel froze for two minutes at 10 a.m. local time (07:00 GMT), with all transport vehicles and people pausing in their movement.

In a nationwide silence, the country paid tribute to the memory of the Holocaust victims ” those fallen in the genocide of the Jewish people.

Yom HaShoah is considered in Israel a day of mourning, with no entertainment programs being broadcast on state television and radio stations.

The main Holocaust memorial ceremony took place on Wednesday evening at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum in Jerusalem, with Holocaust survivors, President Reuven Rivlin, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials attending the event.

On Holocaust Day, survivors generally visit remembrance ceremonies, share stories with youth, and participate in memorial marches at former concentration camps in Europe.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Europe Visit Vehicles Jerusalem Warsaw Poland World War Jew Event TV All From Share Million

Recent Stories

Jemima Goldsmith blasts ex-spouse Imran Khanâ€™s c ..

25 minutes ago

UAE Judo Team wins bronze medal at Asia-Oceania Se ..

45 minutes ago

Board of Governors to meet in a virtual session

56 minutes ago

Iran Covid cases pass two million: health ministry ..

9 minutes ago

Germany to talk to Russia about buying Sputnik jab ..

9 minutes ago

Syria Receives Humanitarian, Medical Aid From UAE ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.