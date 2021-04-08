Sirens Wail as Israel Mourns 6 Million Victims of Holocaust

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Sirens sound in Israel on Thursday as the nation honors the memory of around 6 million Jews killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Yom HaShoah, or Holocaust Remembrance Day, takes place in Israel on the 27th day of the month of Nisan ” the start of the spring season according to the Jewish Calendar ” on the anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, the 1943 act of Jewish resistance in the Warsaw ghetto in German-occupied Poland during World War II.

This year, it lasts from late Wednesday until the night of Thursday.

Public life across Israel froze for two minutes at 10 a.m. local time (07:00 GMT), with all transport vehicles and people pausing in their movement.

In a nationwide silence, the country paid tribute to the memory of the Holocaust victims ” those fallen in the genocide of the Jewish people.

Yom HaShoah is considered in Israel a day of mourning, with no entertainment programs being broadcast on state television and radio stations.

The main Holocaust memorial ceremony took place on Wednesday evening at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum in Jerusalem, with Holocaust survivors, President Reuven Rivlin, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials attending the event.

On Holocaust Day, survivors generally visit remembrance ceremonies, share stories with youth, and participate in memorial marches at former concentration camps in Europe.