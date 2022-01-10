Situation in Kazakhstan Under Control, Terrorist Threats Hotbeds Neutralized - Nur-Sultan

(@FahadShabbir)

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 10 (Sputnik) - The situation in Kazakhstan has been stabilized and is under control, the hotbeds of terrorist threats have been neutralized, the National Security Committee said on Monday.

"As of January 10, 2022, the situation in Kazakhstan has been stabilized and is under control. The hotbeds of terrorist threats have been neutralized ... All administrative facilities seized by terrorists in the cities of Almaty, Kyzylorda, Taldykorgan and Taraz were released. The security of especially important strategic objects and places of storage of weapons, ammunition has been ensured," the authority said in a statement.