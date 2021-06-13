Situation in Syria, Libya on US-Russia Summit Agenda - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that the developments in Syria and Libya would be discussed with US President Joe Biden during their meeting in Geneva.

"The issue of regional conflicts, namely Syria and Libya, as well as issues related to environmental protection, and issues of a global nature among others [will be discussed]," Putin said in an interview broadcast by the Smotrim.ru media outlet.

The US-Russia summit is scheduled for June 16.