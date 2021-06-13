UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Situation In Syria, Libya On US-Russia Summit Agenda - Putin

Faizan Hashmi 16 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 02:30 PM

Situation in Syria, Libya on US-Russia Summit Agenda - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that the developments in Syria and Libya would be discussed with US President Joe Biden during their meeting in Geneva.

"The issue of regional conflicts, namely Syria and Libya, as well as issues related to environmental protection, and issues of a global nature among others [will be discussed]," Putin said in an interview broadcast by the Smotrim.ru media outlet.

The US-Russia summit is scheduled for June 16.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Vladimir Putin Geneva Libya June Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 175.7 million

31 minutes ago

UAE among 20 top countries in tolerance and coexis ..

31 minutes ago

SEHA enhances self-services by automating 70 perce ..

1 hour ago

DEWA to add additional 600MW of clean energy capac ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Literature Foundation’s story writing c ..

2 hours ago

Gas pipe explosion kills 11 in central Chinese cit ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.