Situation Worsens In Afghanistan, Destabilization Visible - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 02:40 PM

Situation Worsens in Afghanistan, Destabilization Visible - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) The situation in Afghanistan is worsening, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, adding that destabilization is visible there.

"In general, we have already said and repeated many times that, of course, after the withdrawal of the Americans and their allies from Afghanistan, the development of the situation in this country is a matter of our heightened concern.

We observe very carefully and state that, unfortunately, destabilization is taking place," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman also said that the issue of deploying the Russian military in Afghanistan is not under discussion in Kremlin.

"No. There are no discussions on this matter," Peskov said.

