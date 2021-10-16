UrduPoint.com

Six Children, One Adult Injured In Bus Accident In Belgium - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 12:50 AM

Six children and one adult were injured as a result of the collision of two buses in the Belgian city of La Louviere, media reported on Friday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) Six children and one adult were injured as a result of the collision of two buses in the Belgian city of La Louviere, media reported on Friday.

The Belga news agency said that one of the buses, with about 60 children inside, suddenly changed its trajectory and collided with the second vehicle.

In the incident, seven people, including six children and the bus driver, were injured.

According to preliminary data, the bus driver was blinded by the sun. The police are investigating.

