Six Climbers Killed in Avalanche Outside Tehran - Reports

At least six climbers were killed in an avalanche that struck mountains outside the Iranian capital city of Tehran, the IRIB broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing the Iran Red Crescent Society

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) At least six climbers were killed in an avalanche that struck mountains outside the Iranian capital city of Tehran, the IRIB broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing the Iran Red Crescent Society.

According to the media outlet, the bodies of three people were found on the Kolakchal mountain, two on Darabad, and one on Ahar.

Iran's several regions have recently been hit by heavy snowfall and blizzards.

On Friday, bad weather conditions in northern Tehran resulted in an avalanche. Several people were reported missing.