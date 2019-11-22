Six People Detained During Rally Near Security Service Office in Tbilisi - Ministry

(@imziishan)

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Six protesters were detained on Friday near the State Security Service office building in Tbilisi for disorderly conduct and disobeying the police , the Georgian Interior Ministry said.

Among the detainees are members of social action groups and Beka Natelashvili, the son of Labor Party leader Shalva Natelashvili,

"Six people were detained for disobeying police orders and hooliganism," the ministry told reporters.

The Georgian parliament failed to adopt constitutional amendments that would have changed the current mixed electoral system into a proportional one in which parties receive seats in parliament proportional to the percentage of votes they win. Opposition protesters are demanding early parliamentary elections and the appointment of a transitional government.