UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six People Killed, 70 Injured In Shelling Of 3 Turkish Border Towns From Syria - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 09:51 PM

Six People Killed, 70 Injured in Shelling of 3 Turkish Border Towns From Syria - Reports

A total of six people have been killed and 70 injured so far in the bombardment of the Turkish border towns of Akcakale, Nusaybin and Ceylanpinar by Syrian Kurds' militia, Turkish NTV television reported on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) A total of six people have been killed and 70 injured so far in the bombardment of the Turkish border towns of Akcakale, Nusaybin and Ceylanpinar by Syrian Kurds' militia, Turkish NTV television reported on Thursday.

Akchakale mayor's office earlier reported three dead during the bombardment of the town, including a 10-month-old child.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday the start of Operation Peace Spring against PKK/YPG and the Islamic State (terrorist organization banned in Russia) in Syria's north "to neutralize terror threats against Turkey and lead to the establishment of a safe zone.

"

The Turkish military initially delivered a number of airstrikes against Kurdish-led SDF militia and related infrastructure, following up with a ground offensive and artillery shelling of Syrian border towns in Hasakah and Raqqa provinces.

Kurdish-led militia later responded with firing rockets and mortar shells at a number of Turkish border towns. Both sides have already suffered casualties, including among the civilian population.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Firing Terrorist Syria Russia Turkey Nusaybin Lead Tayyip Erdogan Border TV

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed tours GITEX 2019

41 minutes ago

Empowered girls care better for families: Minister ..

4 minutes ago

US blacklists S. Africa's Gupta family over 'wides ..

4 minutes ago

SDF Fight Against IS Continues - Senior Kurdish Of ..

4 minutes ago

US Commits $5Mln to Clear Unexploded Cluster Bombl ..

4 minutes ago

A grade 20 ACE officer to probe corruption charges ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.