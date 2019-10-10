Six People Killed, 70 Injured in Shelling of 3 Turkish Border Towns From Syria - Reports

A total of six people have been killed and 70 injured so far in the bombardment of the Turkish border towns of Akcakale, Nusaybin and Ceylanpinar by Syrian Kurds' militia, Turkish NTV television reported on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) A total of six people have been killed and 70 injured so far in the bombardment of the Turkish border towns of Akcakale, Nusaybin and Ceylanpinar by Syrian Kurds' militia, Turkish NTV television reported on Thursday.

Akchakale mayor's office earlier reported three dead during the bombardment of the town, including a 10-month-old child.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday the start of Operation Peace Spring against PKK/YPG and the Islamic State (terrorist organization banned in Russia) in Syria's north "to neutralize terror threats against Turkey and lead to the establishment of a safe zone.

The Turkish military initially delivered a number of airstrikes against Kurdish-led SDF militia and related infrastructure, following up with a ground offensive and artillery shelling of Syrian border towns in Hasakah and Raqqa provinces.

Kurdish-led militia later responded with firing rockets and mortar shells at a number of Turkish border towns. Both sides have already suffered casualties, including among the civilian population.