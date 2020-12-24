S.Korea Drafting Guidelines on Application of Ban on Sending Leaflets Into North - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

South Korea's unification ministry is developing guidelines on a recently legislated ban on sending propaganda leaflets into the North to clarify the scope of its application before the law takes effect, the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday, citing an unnamed official

Earlier in December, the national legislature unanimously approved the bill prohibiting the launch of propaganda leaflets across the border to North Korea. The decision has, however, triggered concerns that it could violate the freedom of expression of activist groups. This opinion was, in particular, voiced by UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in North Korea Tomas Ojea Quintana and a number of US lawmakers.

According to the South Korean official, the guidelines will offer "clear interpretations" of the law.

Specifically, they will state that the law does not apply to cases in which leaflets are flown to the communist North from a third country.

"The ministry will finish establishing the guidelines before the law takes effect after a process of discussion with the relevant authorities," they said, as quoted by the news agency.

Propaganda leaflets have long been a thorny issue in relations between the two neighbors. In June, the North blew up the joint liaison office in the border town of Kaesong in protest against a campaign of South-based defectors flying anti-Pyongyang leaflets.

Under the new law, flying of such leaflets is punishable by up to three years in jail or a 30 million won ($27,400) fine, according to Yonhap.