S.Korea Reports 54 More COVID-19 Cases, 12,904 In Total

Umer Jamshaid 23 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 03:16 PM

South Korea reported 54 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Thursday local time, raising the total number of infections to 12,904

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 54 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Thursday local time, raising the total number of infections to 12,904.

The daily caseload hovered above 50 for two straight days amid the continued small cluster infections and imported cases. Of the new cases, 10 were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,608.

Small cluster infections were still found linked to religious gatherings from several churches and nursing homes.

No more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 282. The total fatality rate stood at 2.19 percent.

A total of 71 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 11,684. The total recovery rate was 90.6 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 1.29 million people, among whom 1,263,276 tested negative for the virus and 19,782 are being checked.

