UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Small Plane Crash In US' California Kills All 3 People On Board - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 12:10 PM

Small Plane Crash in US' California Kills All 3 People on Board - Reports

A small plane crashed into a hill in the city of Redlands in the US state of California killing all three people on board, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) A small plane crashed into a hill in the city of Redlands in the US state of California killing all three people on board, media reported.

According to the CBS Los Angeles broadcaster, citing Sheriff's Department of the San Bernardino county, the single-engine Cessna 172 aircraft crashed near Crafton Hills in Mentone at about 03:30 p.

m. local time (22:30 GMT) on Friday.

The broadcaster also reported that the circumstances of the crash were not immediately known, adding that the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified about the incident.

Related Topics

Los Angeles San Bernardino Media All

Recent Stories

Another Indian Spy quadcopter shot down in Khanjar ..

4 minutes ago

California says film, TV production can resume Jun ..

59 seconds ago

Rebel group suspends participation in Central Afri ..

1 minute ago

Brazil court bans raids in Rio favelas during pand ..

1 minute ago

Open all hours, New Delhi crematorium struggles wi ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan reports 1, 935 deaths with 93,983 cases o ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.