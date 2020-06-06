Small Plane Crash in US' California Kills All 3 People on Board - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) A small plane crashed into a hill in the city of Redlands in the US state of California killing all three people on board, media reported.

According to the CBS Los Angeles broadcaster, citing Sheriff's Department of the San Bernardino county, the single-engine Cessna 172 aircraft crashed near Crafton Hills in Mentone at about 03:30 p.

m. local time (22:30 GMT) on Friday.

The broadcaster also reported that the circumstances of the crash were not immediately known, adding that the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified about the incident.