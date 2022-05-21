UrduPoint.com

Snow Leopard Population Exceeds 100 In Mt. Qomolangma Reserve

May 21, 2022

It has been estimated that there are 106 to 114 snow leopards in the Qomolangma National Nature Reserve

LHASA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :It has been estimated that there are 106 to 114 snow leopards in the Qomolangma National Nature Reserve.

According to researchers, the potential habitat suitable for snow leopards totals about 11,100 square km or 32.9 percent of the entire nature reserve in southwest China.

To date, 3,000 square km of snow leopard habitat has been monitored, accounting for 8.9 percent of the reserve.

The monitoring is part of a snow leopard protection program in the Mount Qomolangma area that was jointly initiated by the Vanke Foundation and the forestry departments of the Tibet Autonomous Region in 2013.

By 2021, the foundation had donated 11 million Yuan (1.63 million U.S. Dollars) and a snow leopard protection network was set up in the Mount Qomolangma area, according to the reserve.

Snow leopards are under China's highest national-level protection and are listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Known as the "king of snow mountains," they are usually found at an altitude of 3,000 to 5,000 meters.

The Qomolangma National Nature Reserve is located on the China-Nepal border with Mount Qomolangma, the world's highest peak at a height of 8,848.86 meters, at its core.

