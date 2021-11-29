UrduPoint.com

Socialist Xiomara Castro Leads In Honduran Presidential Race - Electoral Council

Mon 29th November 2021 | 12:11 PM

Honduran left-wing politician and former first lady Xiomara Castro, running for the country's presidency on behalf of the Liberty and Refoundation party, is leading with 53.51% of the vote, with over 42% of the protocols processed, according to the National Electoral Council website

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Honduran left-wing politician and former first lady Xiomara Castro, running for the country's presidency on behalf of the Liberty and Refoundation party, is leading with 53.51% of the vote, with over 42% of the protocols processed, according to the National Electoral Council website.

She is followed by the candidate from the ruling National Party, Nasry Asfura, who has 33.95% of the counted vote. Liberal Party candidate Yani Rosenthal is coming in third with 9.22%.

Xiomara Castro's husband, former President Manuel Zelaya, was dislodged in the 2009 coup. This is her second bid for the presidential office, following the 2013 race, which she lost to the current president, Juan Orlando Hernandez.

The election turnout currently stands at 68.29%, with over 1,500,000 votes counted.

