Some 20 Russian Warships of Caspian Flotilla Leave For Naval Exercises

ROSTOV-ON-DON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Some 20 warships of the Caspian Flotilla left their home basis in Russia's Dagestan for naval drills in the Caspian Sea, the Russian Southern Military District said on Thursday.

"A heterogeneous grouping of the naval forces of the Caspian Flotilla left the Makhachkala permanent disposition base to the appointed area of the Caspian Sea to participate in a planned command and staff exercise," the press service said in a statement.

The ships' crews will work out joint operations on sailing in a unified route order, repelling air attacks enemy and conducting a training naval battle, the statement went on.

Under the 2022 training plan for the Russian armed forces, a series of naval exercises are being held from January and February. The exercises are aimed at coordinating the actions of Russia's navy and aerospace forces to protect the country's national interests in the oceans and counter military threats on the seas.

In total, over 140 warships and support vessels, more than 60 aircraft, 1,000 pieces of military equipment, and about 10,000 military personnel are expected to participate in the exercises.