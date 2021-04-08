UrduPoint.com
Some Australian Medical Workers Denied Second Pfizer Shot, Left With AstraZeneca - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Over a dozen aged care workers in South Australia have been denied a second Pfizer vaccine shot and referred to local hospitals that offer only AstraZeneca doses, leaving them stranded in "vaccine limbo," the Guardian reported on Thursday.

A group of 20 aged care workers working in two Southern Cross Care facilities in South Australia were denied the second Pfizer dose. Authorities in charge have reportedly been giving conflicting advice on what to do next, including going to local general practitioners who stock only AstraZeneca or waiting until Federal teams return to the care facilities.

"I got in touch with SA Health and they said to me that the employer needs to provide me a link via email so I can book into the [Royal Adelaide Hospital]. Manager said they haven't been told about that," one of the workers was cited as saying by the news outlet.

Health care workers providing help to aged patients have been part of the priority group for vaccination in Australia and were among those who received the first dose of Pfizer at the start of the campaign. The second shot should be administered within three weeks from the first.

The affected workers are currently represented by the United Workers Union.

Southern Cross Care also stated that it has approached SA Health and the federal government to resolve the situation and organize dedicated clinics for staff to receive second doses before May, the newspaper said.

Reports of confusion concerning access to second doses for aged care workers have been recently surfacing around Australia. The disruptions in vaccine rollout have been attributed to logistics and lack of resources.

