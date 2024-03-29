Sound of the Underground: the busker aiming to play every London Tube stop

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Strumming his acoustic steel string guitar on a busy street in east London, 27-year-old Australian singer-songwriter Dan Tredget is a man on a mission.

Tredget, originally from Perth, Western Australia, is aiming to become the first person to busk at every London Underground station.

With 272 stops on the network, it is a daunting task.

"It's pretty overwhelming when I look at the map sometimes, seeing how many stations I've got left to complete", he told AFP shortly after ticking off his 124th stop, Upton Park.

"But it's also quite uplifting to know that I'm pretty close to the halfway mark.

"

Tredget's journey began in April 2023, after a guitar student of his cancelled a lesson. Wondering what to do with the free time, Tredget made a first foray into London busking.

Self-filmed clips of the session did well on social media and he decided to take the online "content game" more seriously, devising a way to boost his profile as a musician.

The initial plan was to play at "iconic" spots in the British capital, such as the London Eye and Big Ben.

But he soon realised that "the Underground itself is pretty iconic. And it'd be a great way to just get out to all corners of the city."