UrduPoint.com

South Korea Confirms 6 Cases Of Highly Pathogenic Bird Flu

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 07:27 PM

The number of cases of highly pathogenic H5N8 avian influenza has grown to six in South Korea, the ministry of agriculture, food and rural affairs said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2021) The number of cases of highly pathogenic H5N8 avian influenza has grown to six in South Korea, the ministry of agriculture, food and rural affairs said.

The country's sixth bird flu outbreak was detected at a duck farm in the Gangjin county in the South Jeolla province. All the 24,000 farm ducks will be culled.

All birds at farms located within 3-kilometer (1.

8 miles) radius and closer to the infected farm must be culled, in accordance with regulations. Bird farms and life-stock facilities located closer than 10 kilometers from the hotbed of the disease are obligated to suspend operations for 30 days and temporarily stop transportation of products across the country.

On November 10, health authorities in Japan's Akita prefecture were reported to have ordered to cull over 140,000 chickens due to the outbreak of avian influenza.

