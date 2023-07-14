Open Menu

South Korea Imposes New Sanctions On North Korea After Missile Launch - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published July 14, 2023 | 12:40 PM

South Korea Imposes New Sanctions on North Korea After Missile Launch - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) South Korea imposed new sanctions on four North Korean individuals and three entities after Pyongyang's latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"In response to North Korea's long-range ballistic missile launch that threatens the peace and safety of the Korean Peninsula and the international society, the government has decided to impose unilateral sanctions against four individuals and three organizations involved in nuclear and missile developments and funding," the ministry said in a statement quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

The news agency specified that the four sanctioned individuals are active and former top-ranking military officers, while the three entities are allegedly responsible for financing Pyongyang through art and construction projects in Africa and the middle East since the 1980s.

"We have been very clear in saying North Korea's provocations will be met with consequences," the ministry said.

On Wednesday, Pyongyang test-fired the new-type Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile. It is estimated to have flown over 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) at a maximum altitude of over 6,000 kilometers on a lofted trajectory. Had the trajectory been standard, the missile could have reached any point in US territory.

Related Topics

Africa Nuclear Pyongyang South Korea North Korea Middle East Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of France on Na ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of France on National Day

44 minutes ago
 Shaheens gear up for ACC Men's Emerging teams Asia ..

Shaheens gear up for ACC Men's Emerging teams Asia Cup

1 hour ago
 IDB President assures PM of continued support to P ..

IDB President assures PM of continued support to Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 July 2023

3 hours ago
 African World Cup 2026 qualifiers draw results in ..

African World Cup 2026 qualifiers draw results in surprising encounters

10 hours ago
Ministry of Tolerance &amp; Coexistence participat ..

Ministry of Tolerance &amp; Coexistence participates in Emerging Peacemakers For ..

13 hours ago
 Hollywood set for first shutdown strike since 1960 ..

Hollywood set for first shutdown strike since 1960

13 hours ago
 Biden to Host Israeli President Herzog on July 18 ..

Biden to Host Israeli President Herzog on July 18 - Whit House

13 hours ago
 Germany Gives Ukraine 6 More Gepard Anti-Aircraft ..

Germany Gives Ukraine 6 More Gepard Anti-Aircraft Guns in Past Week - Defense Mi ..

13 hours ago
 Two-day national conference on population to start ..

Two-day national conference on population to start on July 14

13 hours ago
 Chinese cities turn air-raid shelters into heat sh ..

Chinese cities turn air-raid shelters into heat shelters

13 hours ago

More Stories From World