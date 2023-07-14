South Korea Imposes New Sanctions on North Korea After Missile Launch - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) South Korea imposed new sanctions on four North Korean individuals and three entities after Pyongyang's latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"In response to North Korea's long-range ballistic missile launch that threatens the peace and safety of the Korean Peninsula and the international society, the government has decided to impose unilateral sanctions against four individuals and three organizations involved in nuclear and missile developments and funding," the ministry said in a statement quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

The news agency specified that the four sanctioned individuals are active and former top-ranking military officers, while the three entities are allegedly responsible for financing Pyongyang through art and construction projects in Africa and the middle East since the 1980s.

"We have been very clear in saying North Korea's provocations will be met with consequences," the ministry said.

On Wednesday, Pyongyang test-fired the new-type Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile. It is estimated to have flown over 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) at a maximum altitude of over 6,000 kilometers on a lofted trajectory. Had the trajectory been standard, the missile could have reached any point in US territory.