SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) South Korean President Moon Jae-in attended the signing of a $43 billion investment deal on Friday that will see the East Asian nation build the world's largest offshore wind farm, media said.

"The government will provide every necessary support under the goal of making South Korea one of the world's top five offshore wind powerhouses by 2030," Moon was quoted as saying by the Yonhap news agency.

The wind farm with a maximum capacity of 8.2 gigawatts be built in phases by 2029 off the southern tip of the Korean Peninsula. It will reportedly serve as a stepping stone toward achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.