South Korean Activists Lose Lawsuit To Stop Nuclear Plant Operation - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 03:54 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) A court in Seoul on Thursday ruled against a suit filed by civic activists to demanded that a nuclear power plant in South Korea's southeastern Ulsan city suspend operations due to safety concerns, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Thursday.

The suit was filed last May by a group of 723 plaintiffs.

The Seoul Administrative Court reportedly sided with the country's nuclear safety commission, waiving the plaintiffs' concerns about alleged dangers posed by the Shin Kori-4 plant for human safety and their subsequent demand that its operator, Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Plant, halt the works.

According to the court, as cited in the report, some of the plaintiffs were not eligible to file the suit due to living outside the plant's 80-kilometer (50 miles) designated safety radius. Claims of the remaining plaintiffs were rendered invalid under "relevant laws and evidence."

Shin Kori-4 was approved by the South Korean Nuclear Safety and Security Commission in February 2019 and launched its operations in August of that year as the country's 26th nuclear power plant.

