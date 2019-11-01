UrduPoint.com
South Korean Embassy Confirms Visit Of Envoy For North Korea To Russia

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 08:56 PM

South Korean Embassy Confirms Visit of Envoy for North Korea to Russia

The South Korean Embassy in Moscow confirmed on Friday that the country's special representative for peace and security on the Korean Peninsula, Lee Do-hoon, intended to visit Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) The South Korean Embassy in Moscow confirmed on Friday that the country's special representative for peace and security on the Korean Peninsula, Lee Do-hoon, intended to visit Russia.

Earlier in the day, the Yonhap news agency said, citing sources, that the diplomat could visit Moscow next week to discuss the denuclearization of North Korea with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov. Lee may also take part in the three-day 2019 Moscow Nonproliferation Conference. Contacts with US and North Korean officials are not ruled out.

"We can confirm this information, the visit will take place, but we don't have any detailed information at the moment," the embassy told sputnik.

In October, Lee held talks with US and Japanese colleagues, discussing the results of the US-North Korean working negotiations in Stockholm.

The Moscow Nonproliferation Conference is an international discussion platform that has been organized in the Russian capital since 2010. More than 250 experts from 40 countries, including specialized international organizations, are expected to participate in the conference, which is set to take place from November 7-9.

On Thursday, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said that North Korea had fired two short-range missiles from the Phyongannamdo province's city of Sunchon to a range of around 229 miles and an altitude that reached around 56 miles. North Korea's academy of Defense Science has confirmed the successful test of super-large multiple rocket launchers earlier in the day.

