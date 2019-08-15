UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea's Moon Vows To Seek Reunification With North Korea By 2045

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 11:21 AM

South Korea's Moon Vows to Seek Reunification With North Korea by 2045

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Thursday promised to make efforts to reunite with North Korea by 2045

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Thursday promised to make efforts to reunite with North Korea by 2045.

"I promise to seek the creation of a solid basis for successfully holding the joint Olympics of 2032 in Seoul and Pyongyang, and by 2045, on the 100th anniversary of liberation, to enter the world in peace and unity as one country," Moon said at the 74th anniversary of Korean liberation from Japan's rule.

The unified Korea could become one of the world's largest economies and a big market with a population of 80 million people, the South Korean leader added.

The 1950-1953 Korean War ended in an armistice but no peace treaty has ever been signed.

Related Topics

World Pyongyang Seoul Japan North Korea Market Olympics From Unity Foods Limited Million

Recent Stories

Hong Kong Airport Back to Normal Operation After P ..

5 minutes ago

Special Commission to Probe Reasons of A321 Plane ..

22 minutes ago

Russian Investigators Say Open Criminal Probe Into ..

33 minutes ago

UAE Press: World should not ignore recession signa ..

38 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

58 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 15 August 2019

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.