SpaceX launches 23 more Starlink internet satellites into space

LOS ANGELES, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) U.S. private space company SpaceX launched 23 more Starlink satellites into orbit on Wednesday.

The satellites were launched aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in the U.S. state of Florida, according to SpaceX.

Falcon 9's first stage landed on the "Just Read the Instructions" droneship, which was stationed in the Atlantic Ocean, according to the company.

SpaceX later confirmed the deployment of the 23 satellites.

Starlink will deliver high-speed broadband internet to locations where access has been unreliable, expensive, or completely unavailable, according to SpaceX.