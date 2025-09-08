Ambassador Qureshi, Business Leaders Discuss Trade Prospects
Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2025 | 11:36 PM
Pakistan's Ambassador to European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Rahim Hayat Qureshi on Monday held an interactive session with members of Pakistan-Belgium-Luxembourg Business Forum (PBLBF), an accredited member of Federation of Belgian Chambers
BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Pakistan's Ambassador to European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Rahim Hayat Qureshi on Monday held an interactive session with members of Pakistan-Belgium-Luxembourg business Forum (PBLBF), an accredited member of Federation of Belgian Chambers.
He apprised them about initiatives taken by the mission to increase bilateral trade of Pakistan with Belgium and Luxembourg.
They agreed to further enhance Pakistan's trade and investment linkages with Belgium and Luxembourg in collaboration with PBLBF.
Recent Stories
Minor girl, woman die in separate incidents in Hazro
Court extends remand of Youtuber in online gambling app case
KP Assembly declares 'Action in Aid of Civil Power Regulation 2011 and Ordinance ..
Tributes paid to 1965 war hero Naik Chaudhry Muhammad Akhtar
AJK launches 13-day campaign to prevent cervical cancer in young girls
Belief in finality of Prophethood stands as foundation of Islam: Azad Jammu Kash ..
AAC embarks on comprehensive inspection in Kohat
CM Punjab thanks Saudi leadership for relief aid to flood victims
Female skeleton mystery solved, two real sons found behind murder
Sherry demands stern action against profiteers exploiting flood crisis
Minister distributes Stoori Da Pakhtunkhwa scholarships among 373 students
DIG holds meeting with SBBU vice Chancellor
More Stories From World
-
Ambassador Qureshi, business leaders discuss trade prospects8 seconds ago
-
At least 14 killed as Nepal protests against social media ban turn violent5 hours ago
-
Defence and Martyrs Day commemorated in Beijing8 hours ago
-
2025 East Asia Marine Expo opens in Qingdao West Coast New Area8 hours ago
-
International ocean-themed calligraphy, painting exhibition kicks off in Qingdao, China9 hours ago
-
Saudi Arabia sends 50-truck aid convoy to Syria under KSrelief initiative10 hours ago
-
Pakistan's Defence Day symbolizes nation's resilience & valour of armed forces, Amb. Rizwan Sheikh13 hours ago
-
Total lunar eclipse observed across Japan13 hours ago
-
Action Plan outlines grand blueprint for development of Pak-China relations: Prof Cheng1 day ago
-
Chinese cauliflower varieties upgrade agriculture in Pakistan and beyond2 days ago
-
FinVolution holds high-level talks with Ministry of IT & Telecom during Pakistan-China B2B Investmen ..2 days ago
-
Farewell Ceremony for Deputy Consul General Adnan Javed held3 days ago