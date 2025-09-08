Ambassador Qureshi, business leaders discuss trade prospects

Pakistan's Ambassador to European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Rahim Hayat Qureshi on Monday held an interactive session with members of Pakistan-Belgium-Luxembourg Business Forum (PBLBF), an accredited member of Federation of Belgian Chambers

BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Pakistan's Ambassador to European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Rahim Hayat Qureshi on Monday held an interactive session with members of Pakistan-Belgium-Luxembourg business Forum (PBLBF), an accredited member of Federation of Belgian Chambers.

He apprised them about initiatives taken by the mission to increase bilateral trade of Pakistan with Belgium and Luxembourg.

They agreed to further enhance Pakistan's trade and investment linkages with Belgium and Luxembourg in collaboration with PBLBF.