Ambassador Qureshi, Saudi envoy discuss geo-political situation

BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Ambassador of Pakistan to European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Rahim Hayat Qureshi met with Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the European Union Haifa Al Jedea here on Monday.

They discussed issues of mutual interest and the rapidly evolving geo-political situation.

They reaffirmed continued cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.