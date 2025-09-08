2025 East Asia Marine Expo opens in Qingdao West Coast New Area

QINGDAO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The 2025 East Asia Marine Expo opened at Qingdao Cosmopolitan Exposition in the city’s West Coast New Area, serving as a key side event to the 2025 Global Marine Development Forum.

The expo, themed "Let’s Sea our Future — Blue · Ocean · Technology," spans 50,000 square meters and draws more than 450 exhibitors, with nearly 100 of them being industry leaders including large central state-owned enterprises, top industry firms, specialized and innovative enterprises, and major national research institutes.

The expo features five major exhibition areas: the Marine Development Achievements Area, Marine Biomedical Area, RoboCup Asia-Pacific Qingdao International Invitational Tournament Area, Marine Science and Technology Equipment Area, and Marine International Commodities Area.

The Marine Development Achievements Area innovatively integrates China-Indonesia marine science and technology cooperation with Shandong’s marine development achievements.

It frames Shandong’s marine progress within the "community with a shared future for the ocean" initiative, fully laying out the province’s blueprint for building a strong marine sector—covering strategy, science and technology, industry, ports, ecology and cooperation.

The area also showcases a host of "firsts" and record-breaking milestones from Shandong’s marine development, underscoring its robust capabilities. It emphasizes physical exhibits spanning marine engineering equipment, fishery breeding gear, precision instruments, ships, biomedicine and seawater desalination.

This gives visitors a more intuitive, immersive look at Shandong’s marine development gains while showcasing the province’s push to foster new marine productive forces.

Zeroing in core technologies and key generic technologies, this year’s expo showcases a range of original and leading marine scientific and technological research achievements.

The expo also debuts its first Marine Biomedical Area, with 85 leading enterprises and institutions taking part.

It covers the full industrial chain, from upstream marine biological resource development and active substance extraction to midstream new drug R&D and biological preparation production, and downstream clinical application, health products and industrialization cooperation — showcasing a complete ecosystem and innovative achievements. The RoboCup Asia-Pacific Qingdao International Invitational Tournament has its own dedicated exhibition area, featuring seven competitive events like humanoid soccer robot matches, intelligent search-and-rescue challenges and smart delivery contests.

It also hosts Qingdao’s Robot Best-seller Launch Event alongside on-site displays of the city’s robot products and use cases, plus events that leverage AI and robotics to boost innovation in real-world applications.

APP/asg