Spain PM's Socialists Eye Power Grab In Catalan Vote
Published May 12, 2024
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialists are hoping to show Catalonia has turned away from its independence fixation by winning Sunday's regional vote and defeating separatist leader Carles Puigdemont.
When the polls open at 9:00 am (0700 GMT), the wealthy northeastern region of some eight million people will vote for 135 deputies to the Catalan parliament.
Opinion polls suggest Sanchez's Socialists are ahead of Puigdemont's hardline separatist JxCat and its rival ERC, led by current regional leader Pere Aragones.
Polls close at 8:00 pm with results due out several hours later.
"We need a change on May 12, and only the Socialist Party and (its candidate) Salvador Illa can lead that... to move Catalonia forward in coexistence and social rights," said Sanchez in Barcelona on wrapping up the campaign.
