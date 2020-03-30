Spain Princess Maria Teresa of Bourbon Parma passes away from Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

The brother of princess announced death of her sister due to novel Coronavirus.

Madrid: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 30th, 2020) Spanish Princess Maria Teresa of Bourbon-Parma became the first royal who died of novel Coronavirus, the reports said here on Monday.

She was 86.

Princess was the cousin of Spanish King Felipe VI. Taking to Facebook, her brother Duke of Aranjuez announced her death.

The funeral prayer of the princess will be held on Friday in Madrid.

The Duke said: “ On this afternoon... our sister Maria Teresa de Borbon Parma and Borbon Busset, a victim of the coronavirus COVID-19, died in Paris at the age of eighty-six,”.

Princess Maria Teresa was born on July 28, 1933 who became a professor at Paris “ Sorbonne as well as a professor of Sociology at Madrid's Complutense University

Known for her activism and views, she was dubbed as the “Red Princess,”.