UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Princess Maria Teresa Of Bourbon Parma Passes Away From Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 01:12 PM

Spain Princess Maria Teresa of Bourbon Parma passes away from Coronavirus

The brother of princess announced death of her sister due to novel Coronavirus.

Madrid: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 30th, 2020) Spanish Princess Maria Teresa of Bourbon-Parma became the first royal who died of novel Coronavirus, the reports said here on Monday.

She was 86.

Princess was the cousin of Spanish King Felipe VI. Taking to Facebook, her brother Duke of Aranjuez announced her death.

The funeral prayer of the princess will be held on Friday in Madrid.

The Duke said: “ On this afternoon... our sister Maria Teresa de Borbon Parma and Borbon Busset, a victim of the coronavirus COVID-19, died in Paris at the age of eighty-six,”.

Princess Maria Teresa was born on July 28, 1933 who became a professor at Paris “ Sorbonne as well as a professor of Sociology at Madrid's Complutense University

Known for her activism and views, she was dubbed as the “Red Princess,”.

Related Topics

Facebook Died Paris Parma Madrid July Prayer Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Japanese Comedian Ken Shimura dies of Coronavirus

13 minutes ago

SC suspends high courts’ orders regarding releas ..

30 minutes ago

Dubai Police, Community Development Authority laun ..

31 minutes ago

Russia's Zabaykalsky Territory to Introduce Genera ..

41 minutes ago

Transmission of COVID-19 in Australia slowing sign ..

41 minutes ago

European stock markets drop in voltile early trade ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.