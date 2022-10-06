Spain Sends 5 Tons of Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine - Defense Ministry

UrduPoint.com

Published October 06, 2022

The Spanish Defense Ministry said on Thursday it sent a ground convoy with five tons of various medical supplies to Ukraine

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) The Spanish Defense Ministry said on Thursday it sent a ground convoy with five tons of various medical supplies to Ukraine.

According to the ministry, the cargo also includes eight passenger cars and two ambulances.

"The cargo will serve to meet logistical and medical needs, which are of the highest priority for the Ukrainian defense ministry," the ministry said.

Over the next few days, Spain will send 12 more heavy trucks to Ukraine, the ministry said, adding that the vehicles will be shipped by sea from the Spanish port of Bilbao. Moreover, Madrid is preparing to ship a new batch of weapons to Kiev in November, the ministry added.

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles said that starting from next month, more Ukrainian soldiers will arrive in the country for training, according to the ministry's website.

Earlier in September, Spain began training Ukrainian troops at a base in the capital of northeastern Spain's Aragon region, Zaragoza.

So far, Madrid has already contributed more than 200 million Euros ($197 million) under the European Peace Facility mechanism to fund the military needs of Ukraine, according to the defense ministry's data.

Russia has repeatedly denounced the West for sending Ukraine billions Dollars worth of weapons, noting that it adds fuel to the fire and only prolongs the conflict. Moscow warns that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will be a legitimate target for the Russian armed forces.

