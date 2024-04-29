Open Menu

Spain's Sanchez Says He Will Not Resign As PM

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Spain's Pedro Sanchez on Monday said he would stay on as prime minister after threatening to stand down over what he has denounced as a campaign of political harassment by the right.

"I have decided to stay," he said in a highly-anticipated public address that drew a line under days of political uncertainty that had gripped the country for the past five days.

In office since 2018, the 52-year-old Socialist leader had on Wednesday written a letter to the public saying he was taking time out to mull his possible resignation after a Madrid court confirmed a preliminary probe into his wife Begona Gomez for suspected influence peddling and corruption.

Denying the move was a "political calculation", Sanchez said he needed "to stop and reflect" on the growing polarisation within politics which he said was increasingly being driven by "deliberate disinformation".

"For too long we've let this filth corrupt our political and public life with toxic methods that were unimaginable just a few years ago.

.. Do we really want this for Spain?" he asked.

"I have acted out of a clear conviction: either we say 'enough is enough' or this degradation of public life will define our future and condemn us as a country."

He said his decision to stay on had been "decisively influenced" by the mass show of support outside the Madrid headquarters of his Socialist party, where thousands of emotional supporters had chanted: "Pedro, stay!"

The public prosecutor's office on Thursday asked that the investigation into Begona Gomez be closed but Sanchez, an expert in political survival who has made a career out of taking political gambles, held his silence.

He had been due to launch his party's campaign on Thursday for the May 12 Catalonia regional elections in which his Socialists are hoping to oust the pro-independence forces from power.

More Stories From World