Spanish F-18 Fighter Jet Crashes at Zaragoza Air Base - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) An F-18 fighter jet crashed on Saturday at the Zaragoza Air Base in northeastern Spain, the Spanish Air and Space Force said, adding the pilot managed to eject before it hit the ground.

"This morning, there was an accident at the Zaragoza Air Base involving an F-18 ... The pilot successfully ejected and the aircraft landed within the perimeter of the base," the military said on social media.

"The pilot of the crashed F-18 is already in the hospital and his life is not in danger," it added.

A regional daily, Heraldo de Aragon, reported that the pilot was drilling maneuvers ahead of an air show when the jet span out of control.

A video published by the daily shows the plane nosedive and crash into the tarmac. The pilot was able to eject before the aircraft turned into a giant fireball. The paper said he received multiple injuries to his legs, hips and arms.