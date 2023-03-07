UrduPoint.com

Spanish Police Announce Arrest Of One Of Europe's Most Wanted Criminals

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2023 | 09:41 PM

Spanish Police Announce Arrest of One of Europe's Most Wanted Criminals

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) The National Police of Spain said on Tuesday that they had arrested one of the Europe's most wanted criminals, who was involved with with tax and criminal offenses in Poland.

"National Police agents have arrested a fugitive wanted by the Polish authorities.

He organized and led a criminal group in Poland that was dedicated to committing tax and criminal offenses, and he was considered one of the most important white-collar criminals in this country," the police said in a statement.

The criminal, detained in the elite resort city of Marbella, has been charged with crimes against public order, forgery of documents, money laundering, tax offenses, and membership in a criminal organization, the statement added.

Last year, Poland designated the criminal as one of the three most wanted fugitives at the European level, the police noted.

