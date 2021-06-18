(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) Speculations about Ukraine's NATO membership provoke Kiev's warlike rhetoric and do not contribute to security, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on Friday.

NATO supported the right of Ukraine and Georgia to join the alliance during a summit on Monday but did not name the timing of the possible entry of these countries into the organization.

"If NATO, as a party that respects the security interests of a partner, was really interested in preserving and strengthening the security of Ukraine, then, first of all, it should have called on Ukraine to stop speculating on the possibility of joining NATO.

These speculations are clearly aimed at stimulating the war party in Kiev, which thinks that the conflict can be resolved in a non-political way," Grushko said.

The Russian diplomat also called on NATO to stop providing military support to Ukraine, "in particular the supply of lethal and non-lethal weapons."