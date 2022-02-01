Sri Lankan Navy Detains 21 Indian Fishermen for Poaching

The Sri Lankan navy said on Tuesday it had detained two Indian vessels with 21 Indian fishermen aboard for poaching off the coast of the city of Jaffna, located on the northern tip of Sri Lanka

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) The Sri Lankan navy said on Tuesday it had detained two Indian vessels with 21 Indian fishermen aboard for poaching off the coast of the city of Jaffna, located on the northern tip of Sri Lanka.

"In a special operation conducted by Sri Lanka Navy and Coast Guard, 02 Indian trawlers with 21 Indian fishermen were held for poaching in Sri Lankan territorial waters, off Kovilan and Point Pedro Lighthouse, Jaffna on the night of 31st January 2022," the statement read.

The special joint operation was conducted by the Sri Lanka Navy and Coast Guard. The fishermen were apprehended while poaching in the country's territorial waters.

The navy also held "several bottom trawling equipment and fish caught by this illegal fishing method."

The fishermen will be delivered to relevant authorities after undergoing COVID-19 tests.

According to the statement, the fishermen's vessels caused damage to one of the navy's ships while attempting to evade with "aggressive maneuvers."

The navy added that it conducts routine patrolling of the country's territorial waters to curb illegal fishing activities by foreign fishermen and to preserve the sustainability of fishery resources.