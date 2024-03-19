Open Menu

Sri Lanka's Hasaranga Out Of Retirement For Bangladesh Test Series

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has come out of Test retirement for the two-match series in Bangladesh starting on Friday.

The 26-year-old, who announced his retirement from Test cricket in August to prolong his limited-overs career, was included in Sri Lanka's 17-man squad on Monday.

Hasaranga is one of two changes from the one-off Test against Afghanistan in February, with left-handed batsman Nishan Peiris getting his maiden Test call-up.

Hasaranga and Peiris replaced Asitha Fernando and Milan Rathnayake in the squad.

Hasaranga's inclusion means he will miss the start of the Indian Premier League with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The opening Test begins on March 22 in Sylhet while Chittagong will host the second Test from March 30.

Tourists Sri Lanka won the Twenty20 series 2-1. Bangladesh clinched the one-day series 2-1.

Sri Lanka Test squad: Dhananjaya de Silva (capt), Kusal Mendis, Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Lahiru Udara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Prabath Jayasuriya, Ramesh Mendis, Nishan Peiris, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Chamika Gunasekara.

