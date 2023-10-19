(@ChaudhryMAli88)

COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) -- The urban population in Sri Lanka has increased to 44.57 percent, state media reported on Thursday, quoting a survey from the National Physical Planning Department.

The state-owned Daily news reported that the last survey on urbanization in Sri Lanka was conducted in 2012 and urbanization at that point was 18.2 percent.

According to the latest survey, Colombo is the district with the highest urban population percentage of 96.74 percent.

The survey also shows that the percentage of urbanization in Gampaha district is 76.76 percent, followed by Jaffna district at 67.28 percent.

Daily News quoting the survey said the lowest percentage of urban population is reported in Mullaitivu district at 2.84 percent.

This survey report is to be submitted to the cabinet after receiving approval from the president and all district committees.