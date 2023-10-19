Open Menu

Sri Lanka's Urban Population Increases To 44.57 Percent In A Decade: Survey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 19, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Sri Lanka's urban population increases to 44.57 percent in a decade: survey

COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) -- The urban population in Sri Lanka has increased to 44.57 percent, state media reported on Thursday, quoting a survey from the National Physical Planning Department.

The state-owned Daily news reported that the last survey on urbanization in Sri Lanka was conducted in 2012 and urbanization at that point was 18.2 percent.

According to the latest survey, Colombo is the district with the highest urban population percentage of 96.74 percent.

The survey also shows that the percentage of urbanization in Gampaha district is 76.76 percent, followed by Jaffna district at 67.28 percent.

Daily News quoting the survey said the lowest percentage of urban population is reported in Mullaitivu district at 2.84 percent.

This survey report is to be submitted to the cabinet after receiving approval from the president and all district committees.

Related Topics

Sri Lanka Jaffna Colombo Media All From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Emirati team in Chad provides medical supplies, eq ..

Emirati team in Chad provides medical supplies, equipment to Amdjarass provincia ..

33 minutes ago
 FAB announces net profit of AED12.4 billion in fir ..

FAB announces net profit of AED12.4 billion in first 9 months of 2023

33 minutes ago
 ERC inaugurates green zone at Emirati-Jordanian re ..

ERC inaugurates green zone at Emirati-Jordanian refugee camp in Mraijib Al Fhood

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 October 2023

4 hours ago
 AI can improve access to education for various soc ..

AI can improve access to education for various social groups facing barriers tod ..

11 hours ago
ADJD showcases digital transformation initiatives ..

ADJD showcases digital transformation initiatives at GITEX 2023

12 hours ago
 Iranian envoy for ICJ intervention on Palestine is ..

Iranian envoy for ICJ intervention on Palestine issue

13 hours ago
 Cheika says Pumas want to inspire a nation in Worl ..

Cheika says Pumas want to inspire a nation in World Cup semi-final

13 hours ago
 US using UNSC as 'puppet for political goals': Ira ..

US using UNSC as 'puppet for political goals': Iranian Ambassador

13 hours ago
 FC, Levies Force, ANF conduct joint operation agai ..

FC, Levies Force, ANF conduct joint operation against drugs crop in Kalat’s Ma ..

13 hours ago
 KP Govt join hands with IRC for ensuring gender eq ..

KP Govt join hands with IRC for ensuring gender equality in KP

13 hours ago

More Stories From World