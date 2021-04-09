UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

St. Vincent And The Grenadines Declare Evacuation Over Eruption Threat - Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 05:20 AM

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Declare Evacuation Over Eruption Threat - Prime Minister

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves has declared a massive evacuation on the island of Saint Vincent over the threat of eruption of La Soufriere volcano.

Seismologists have warned that the seismic activity in the crater of La Soufriere shows that the volcano may start to erupt soon.

"I have issued an evacuation order to all residents living in the RED ZONES on the North East and the North West of the island. All residents are asked to act accordingly with immediate effect to ensure their safety and that of their families," Gonsalves wrote on his Twitter page on late Thursday.

The prime minister stressed that the decree on the evacuation would be published on Friday, but the relocation of residents will start immediately.

The most famous eruption of La Soufriere took place on May 6, 1902, and left 1,680 people dead. The most interesting fact about that event is that several days after it, on one of the neighboring islands, Martinique, the eruption of Mount Pelee volcano destroyed the town of Saint-Pierre, killing some 29,000 people.

Related Topics

Dead Prime Minister Twitter May Event All

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Saeed opens Aviv Clinics in Dubai

3 hours ago

Tennis: Cagliari ATP results - 1st update

5 hours ago

US Considering Sending Warships to Black Sea Amid ..

5 hours ago

COVID-19 vaccination registration to open for all ..

5 hours ago

US State of California Budgets $536Bln for Upcomin ..

5 hours ago

Explosive devices 'crush lives and end livelihoods ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.