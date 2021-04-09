St. Vincent and the Grenadines Declare Evacuation Over Eruption Threat - Prime Minister

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves has declared a massive evacuation on the island of Saint Vincent over the threat of eruption of La Soufriere volcano.

Seismologists have warned that the seismic activity in the crater of La Soufriere shows that the volcano may start to erupt soon.

"I have issued an evacuation order to all residents living in the RED ZONES on the North East and the North West of the island. All residents are asked to act accordingly with immediate effect to ensure their safety and that of their families," Gonsalves wrote on his Twitter page on late Thursday.

The prime minister stressed that the decree on the evacuation would be published on Friday, but the relocation of residents will start immediately.

The most famous eruption of La Soufriere took place on May 6, 1902, and left 1,680 people dead. The most interesting fact about that event is that several days after it, on one of the neighboring islands, Martinique, the eruption of Mount Pelee volcano destroyed the town of Saint-Pierre, killing some 29,000 people.