Stability In Syria Possible Only Through Territorial Integrity -Russian, Turkish Officials

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 12:23 AM

Stability in Syria Possible Only Through Territorial Integrity -Russian, Turkish Officials

Russia's presidential envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev and Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin discussed on Thursday in Ankara with adviser to the President of Turkey Ibrahim Kalin and Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal the situation in Syria "on the ground," the Russian Foreign Ministry reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) Russia's presidential envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev and Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin discussed on Thursday in Ankara with adviser to the President of Turkey Ibrahim Kalin and Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal the situation in Syria "on the ground," the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

"There was a detailed exchange of views on the situation on the ground in Syria, primarily in light of the current escalation of tensions in the north-east of the country," the ministry said in a statement.

"The sides reaffirmed their position that achieving sustainable and long-term stability on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River, in Syria and in the region in general is possible only on the basis of restoring Syria's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity," the statement said.

