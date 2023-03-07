UrduPoint.com

Stallion Worth Of $18,000, Allegedly Owned By Kadyrov Stolen In Czechia - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2023 | 08:29 PM

Stallion Worth of $18,000, Allegedly Owned by Kadyrov Stolen in Czechia - Reports

A purebred English stallion named Zazou worth about $18,000 allegedly owned by Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Russia's Chechen Republic, was stolen from a stable in the West of the Czech Republic, online media Idnes reported on Tuesday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) A purebred English stallion named Zazou worth about $18,000 allegedly owned by Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Russia's Chechen Republic, was stolen from a stable in the West of the Czech Republic, online media Idnes reported on Tuesday.

The police of the Litomerice district received a report that a horse was stolen from the stable in the village of Krabcice, the theft most likely happened at night from March 3-4. Apparently, an unknown person removed a safety chain from the stable's door and stole the pedigree stallion.

The investigation is underway, the police's representative told the media.

The 16-year-old purebred English bay-colored stallion has a mark in the form of an irregular star on his forehead. His right back leg is also partly white.

The stolen stallion is allegedly owned by Kadyrov, the media reported, adding that he is a part of Kadyrov's property that was frozen by the Czech Republic.

The stallion was purchased in 2012, had a successful racing career and became in-demand as a breeder.

Related Topics

Police Russia Czech Republic Chechen Republic March Media From

Recent Stories

Rupee gains value against US dollar

Rupee gains value against US dollar

4 minutes ago
 Legislators urge pro-women electoral reforms

Legislators urge pro-women electoral reforms

15 seconds ago
 Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi appointed as PTI President

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi appointed as PTI President

16 minutes ago
 Stocks waver before Fed testimony on US economy

Stocks waver before Fed testimony on US economy

17 seconds ago
 &#039;Ruwad&#039; doubles ceiling of direct financ ..

&#039;Ruwad&#039; doubles ceiling of direct financing by over 100%

28 minutes ago
 Reshuffle in Bahawalpur police

Reshuffle in Bahawalpur police

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.