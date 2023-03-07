Stallion Worth of $18,000, Allegedly Owned by Kadyrov Stolen in Czechia - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

A purebred English stallion named Zazou worth about $18,000 allegedly owned by Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Russia's Chechen Republic, was stolen from a stable in the West of the Czech Republic, online media Idnes reported on Tuesday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) A purebred English stallion named Zazou worth about $18,000 allegedly owned by Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Russia's Chechen Republic, was stolen from a stable in the West of the Czech Republic, online media Idnes reported on Tuesday.

The police of the Litomerice district received a report that a horse was stolen from the stable in the village of Krabcice, the theft most likely happened at night from March 3-4. Apparently, an unknown person removed a safety chain from the stable's door and stole the pedigree stallion.

The investigation is underway, the police's representative told the media.

The 16-year-old purebred English bay-colored stallion has a mark in the form of an irregular star on his forehead. His right back leg is also partly white.

The stolen stallion is allegedly owned by Kadyrov, the media reported, adding that he is a part of Kadyrov's property that was frozen by the Czech Republic.

The stallion was purchased in 2012, had a successful racing career and became in-demand as a breeder.