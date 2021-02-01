UrduPoint.com
Stardust Prototype Rocket Powered By Biofuel Successfully Completes Test Launch

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) BluShift Aerospace has successfully carried out a test launch of its Stardust 1.0 prototype rocket, which uses bio-derived fuel.

The rocket launched from the former Loring Air Force Base in northeastern Maine, near Limestone, at around 3 p.m. local time (20:00 GMT) on Sunday, according to the live stream on the Brunswick-based company's website.

The Stardust rocket uses a biofuel blend together with a liquid oxidizer and is intended to be reusable and environmentally friendly.

The rocket carried three payloads, including a science project by Falmouth High school students.

Both the rocket and the payloads returned to the ground under a parachute shortly after the launch, according to the Portland Press Herald, which said that Stardust reached an altitude of just under 5,000 feet during the Sunday test launch.

