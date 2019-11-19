START Treaty Non-Renewal Becoming More Realistic Prospect - Ulyanov

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) The possibility of the United States and Russia not extending the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) has become a more realistic development, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik.

"The entire arms control system has undergone severe erosion, and further deepening of this process will mean increasing instability, lack of predictability, and so on. This is a very negative prospect. The time for reaching an agreement on the New START extension is running out and no practical steps are taken in this direction. Of course, such a prospect becomes a more realistic one," Ulyanov said on Monday.