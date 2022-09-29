State Dept. Confirms US Citizen Killed in Rocket Attack in Iraqi Kurdistan Wednesday

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel on Thursday confirmed that a US citizen was killed in a rocket attack earlier this week in Iraq.

"We can confirm that a US citizen was killed as a result of a rocket attack in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region yesterday, but due to privacy considerations, I don't have any further comments to provide," Patel said during a press briefing.