State Dept. Confirms US Citizen Killed In Rocket Attack In Iraqi Kurdistan Wednesday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2022 | 11:20 PM
US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel on Thursday confirmed that a US citizen was killed in a rocket attack earlier this week in Iraq
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel on Thursday confirmed that a US citizen was killed in a rocket attack earlier this week in Iraq.
"We can confirm that a US citizen was killed as a result of a rocket attack in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region yesterday, but due to privacy considerations, I don't have any further comments to provide," Patel said during a press briefing.