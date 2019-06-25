(@FahadShabbir)

PATRIOT PART Rusia (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) State tests of Russia's newest Korsar surveillance drone will start in 2019, executive director of the Rostec state corporation, Oleg Yevtushenko, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The drone is ready, we plan to start state tests this year," Yevtushenko said on the sidelines of the 5th Army-2019 International Military-Technical Forum.

Yevtushenko added that Korsar was able to fly at an altitude of over 5,000 kilometers (3,106 miles) and carry up to 40 kilograms (88 Pounds) of useful payload.

The 5th International Defense Industry Forum ARMY-2019 started earlier in the day and will continue through June 30 at the Patriot Convention and Exhibition Center, located at the Kubinka air base just outside Moscow.

Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the forum.