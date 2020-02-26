UrduPoint.com
Stoltenberg Urges Afghan Politicians To Avoid Escalation After Presidential Election

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 03:40 AM

Stoltenberg Urges Afghan Politicians to Avoid Escalation After Presidential Election

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has called on Afghanistan's politicians to refrain from taking steps that could lead to an escalation of the political conflict in the country following the announcement of the presidential election's results.

Afghanistan held a presidential election on September 28. The vote was conducted under a tightened security regime as the Taliban had threatened to upset the electoral process. Last week, President Ashraf Ghani was pronounced the winner. However, his main rival Abdullah Abdullah did not recognize the final vote count. Because of the current political tensions, the inauguration ceremony was postponed until mid-March.

"I call on all Afghan political actors to refrain from taking steps that would escalate tensions and undermine political stability," Stoltenberg said in a statement.

According to NATO's secretary general, all issues should be resolved within the confines of the law.

"Any concerns about the electoral process should be addressed according to constitutional and legal procedures," he said.

Stoltenberg also stressed that NATO will continue supporting Afghanistan's efforts to achieve long-term stability and security.

