Open Menu

Strong Cold Wave To Lash Various Parts Of China

Umer Jamshaid Published November 27, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Strong cold wave to lash various parts of China

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) -- A strong cold front will sweep vast parts of China in the coming days, leading to temperature plunges, gales, and snow, said the country's meteorological authority Monday.

From Sunday night to Tuesday, temperatures in most areas north of the Yangtze River in China will drop by 4 to 6 degrees Celsius, with parts of Inner Mongolia and northeast China expected to see temperature declines up to 12 degrees, the National Meteorological Center said.

On Monday, moderate to heavy snow is forecast to hit some areas in Liaoning, Jilin, and Heilongjiang. The center added parts of Inner Mongolia, Ningxia, Shaanxi, Shanxi, and Xinjiang are likely to experience floating sand and dust.

Related Topics

Snow China Jilin Mongolia Sunday From

Recent Stories

Hajj 2024 applications open from today

Hajj 2024 applications open from today

2 hours ago
 PM Kakar in Abu Dhabi on two-day visit to UAE

PM Kakar in Abu Dhabi on two-day visit to UAE

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

1 day ago
Do you have a story to capture and show it to the ..

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the world?

2 days ago
 Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equal ..

Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equally responsible: Nawaz Sharif

2 days ago
 Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair ..

Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair for 2023-25 term

2 days ago
 Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider ..

Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider

2 days ago
 Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mal ..

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mall in Karachi

2 days ago
 Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic gr ..

Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic growth rate: Dr. Shamshad

2 days ago

More Stories From World