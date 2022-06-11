UrduPoint.com

Submarine Deal Resolution Allows France, Australia To 'look To Future'

Published June 11, 2022

Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :France's defence minister said Saturday a compensation deal between French submarine maker Naval Group and Australia will allow Paris and Canberra to "look to the future", following a dispute that soured ties.

"This agreement is important because it permits us to turn a page in our bilateral relations with Australia and look to the future," Sebastien Lecornu told journalists in Singapore.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit, Lecornu said France valued its "friendship" with Australia.

"Just because a government in the past did not keep its word, it does not mean we have to forget our strategic relationship.

"Australia has a new team in power, we are happy to be able to work with them.

" Earlier Saturday, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the French firm had agreed to a "fair and an equitable settlement" of 555 million Euros (US$584 million) for Australia ending a decade-old multi-billion-dollar submarine contract.

The deal draws a line under a spat that derailed relations between both countries.

In September 2021, then-Australian prime minister Scott Morrison abruptly ripped up the French contract to build a dozen diesel-powered submarines.

He also stunned Paris by announcing a secret deal to buy US or British nuclear-powered submarines, a major shift for a country with little domestic nuclear capability.

